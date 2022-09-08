8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $413,244.16

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $413,244.16 and approximately $29,748.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030111 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00086518 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041682 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004072 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

