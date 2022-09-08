9,000 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after buying an additional 1,259,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.