9,351 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $44,870,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

