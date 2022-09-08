A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A2A Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEMMY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. A2A has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Get A2A alerts:

About A2A

(Get Rating)

Read More

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.