A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A2A Price Performance
OTCMKTS AEMMY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. A2A has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
About A2A
