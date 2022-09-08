Aave Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Aave has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $127.05 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $87.76 or 0.00455345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,012,344 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

