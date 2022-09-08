ABB Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for ABB in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ABB by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

