ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$6.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of ABCT stock opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.48 and a 52 week high of C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.