Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

About Abcam

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 323,670 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 816,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 134,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

