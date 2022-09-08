Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Abcam Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Abcam stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.