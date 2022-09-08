ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

