ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

