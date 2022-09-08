Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 1% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $183,222.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

