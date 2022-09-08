AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.25 Million

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00021007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $3.25 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AC Milan Fan Token

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

