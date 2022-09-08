Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 14.0 %

ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

