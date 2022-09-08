Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 14.0 %
ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.