Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
