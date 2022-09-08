Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

