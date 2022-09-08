ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.