ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $961,404.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

