Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Shares of ATVI opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.
Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard
In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
