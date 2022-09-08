Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

