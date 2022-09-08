AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Insider Michael Norster Buys 3,427,915 Shares of Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Michael Norster acquired 3,427,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$85,697.88 ($59,928.58).

AD1 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AD1 Company Profile

AD1 Holdings Limited, a technology company, engages in the investment and creation of SaaS platforms. It builds talent platforms to connect employers and candidates. The company's solutions include career portals; career pages; and Art of Mentoring that delivers mentoring programs through SaaS solutions and evidence-based program design.

