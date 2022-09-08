Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.12. 18,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,204,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

