ADAX (ADAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $313,555.00

ADAX (ADAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. ADAX has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $313,555.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAX has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
ADAX Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
ADAX Coin Trading
