adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

