Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,422.00.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

