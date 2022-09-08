Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

