Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

