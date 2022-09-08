Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $78.01 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00013122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $78.01 million and $1.01 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014171 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,663 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

