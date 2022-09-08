ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,376 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ADT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.