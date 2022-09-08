Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $250.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 264.05 ($3.19), with a volume of 6112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.16).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.41. The company has a market capitalization of £562.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

