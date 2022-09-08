Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,380.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

