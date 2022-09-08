Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aemetis Price Performance

Aemetis stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Aemetis has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

