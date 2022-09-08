Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.07 or 0.08467780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00190901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00300337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00788750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00656289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

