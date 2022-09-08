AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

