AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Market Cap Hits $44,218.54

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $44,218.54 and $58.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain. The official website for AFEN Blockchain is afengroup.com.

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

According to CryptoCompare, "AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain's immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT's paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback."

