Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

