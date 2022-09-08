Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT Raised to $13.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Afya Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFYA opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. Afya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Afya by 93.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Afya by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 916,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

