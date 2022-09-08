AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 212,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,911,141 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 86.1% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 684,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 316,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

