Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.00.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$55.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.