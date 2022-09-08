Aigang (AIX) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aigang (AIX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $34,259.69 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

