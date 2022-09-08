Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Featured Stories

