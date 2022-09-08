Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

