Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and $690,977.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008533 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gainer (GNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Force Coin (FORCEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FluzFluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FARM Coin (FARMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockchain-Based Distributed Super Computing Platform (MBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitz Coin (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

AKT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | RedditAkash Network Docs”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.