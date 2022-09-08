Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Akili Stock Performance
Shares of AKLI opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Akili has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $37.58.
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
