Akoin One Day Volume Hits $13,000.00 (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Akoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.