Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 95.4% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $29,626.87 and approximately $33.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.88 or 0.08517874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00192151 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

