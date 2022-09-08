Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

