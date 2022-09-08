Alchemist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $217,684.00

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $217,684.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00014758 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.