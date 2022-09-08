Alchemix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $22.73 or 0.00118294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022902 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,944 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.