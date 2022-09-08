Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and $11.66 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00314568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00123131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

