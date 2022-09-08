Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

