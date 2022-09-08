Algorand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $84.15 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $84.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00098767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00266750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025462 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,317,533,333 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,252,976 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

